Islamabad High Court seeks report from IGP regarding torture on Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the IGP Islamabad to submit an initial report by August 22, regarding the allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill during police custody or in jail.

The court order said since it was a serious matter and reflects upon the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, hence it is only appropriate that Inspector General of Police (IGP) submit a report as to the allegations of torture.

The order also said that the additional superintendent Adiala Jail had no explanation when he was enquired about delay in handing over of the accused to the police after receiving the 'Robkar' of additional district and session court. He, however, said the delay was due to the medical condition of accused.

It further said that the medical officer of Adiala Jail had said that the accused had asthama since childhood. The explanation tendered by the officials of Central Jail Adiala is not satisfactory hence they are directed to submit written explanation on this behalf and submit on next hearing along with relevant record.

The court also served notices to additional superintendent Adiala Jail, medical officer and Islamabad police for clarification on allegation of torture on Shahbaz Gill during police custody or in jail.

Earlier during hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it had to be clarified that whether the accused was tortured or not. If it was not done then the responsibility should be fixed against those who were leveling false allegations, he observed.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition against the decision of additional district and session court granting two-day further physical remand of Shahbaz Gill.

Petitioner's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate appeared before the court.

The lawyer adopted the stance that their client was tortured during the police custody. At this, the court summoned additional attorney general at 3:00pm on the same day.

It also summoned IGP Islamabad, SSP Investigation and SHO Kohsar Police Station in person. After a recession, IGP appeared before the court and denied the allegation of torture. He said that the medical report had not pointed out any signs of torture against the accused.

The court remarked that it should be clarified whether the accused was tortured or not. Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon informed the court that Shahbaz Gill leveled allegation of torture on August 12 and very next day medical board was set up to examine his health.

However, the accused refused to cooperate with the board when it visited him in jail for check up. He said that there were no signs of torture on the accused.

The court served notices to the above mentioned respondents for clarification on the allegation of torture. The hearing of the case then adjourned till Monday.