UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report From IGP Regarding Torture On Gill

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report from IGP regarding torture on Gill

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the IGP Islamabad to submit an initial report by August 22, regarding the allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill during police custody or in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the IGP Islamabad to submit an initial report by August 22, regarding the allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill during police custody or in jail.

The court order said since it was a serious matter and reflects upon the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, hence it is only appropriate that Inspector General of Police (IGP) submit a report as to the allegations of torture.

The order also said that the additional superintendent Adiala Jail had no explanation when he was enquired about delay in handing over of the accused to the police after receiving the 'Robkar' of additional district and session court. He, however, said the delay was due to the medical condition of accused.

It further said that the medical officer of Adiala Jail had said that the accused had asthama since childhood. The explanation tendered by the officials of Central Jail Adiala is not satisfactory hence they are directed to submit written explanation on this behalf and submit on next hearing along with relevant record.

The court also served notices to additional superintendent Adiala Jail, medical officer and Islamabad police for clarification on allegation of torture on Shahbaz Gill during police custody or in jail.

Earlier during hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it had to be clarified that whether the accused was tortured or not. If it was not done then the responsibility should be fixed against those who were leveling false allegations, he observed.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition against the decision of additional district and session court granting two-day further physical remand of Shahbaz Gill.

Petitioner's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate appeared before the court.

The lawyer adopted the stance that their client was tortured during the police custody. At this, the court summoned additional attorney general at 3:00pm on the same day.

It also summoned IGP Islamabad, SSP Investigation and SHO Kohsar Police Station in person. After a recession, IGP appeared before the court and denied the allegation of torture. He said that the medical report had not pointed out any signs of torture against the accused.

The court remarked that it should be clarified whether the accused was tortured or not. Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon informed the court that Shahbaz Gill leveled allegation of torture on August 12 and very next day medical board was set up to examine his health.

However, the accused refused to cooperate with the board when it visited him in jail for check up. He said that there were no signs of torture on the accused.

The court served notices to the above mentioned respondents for clarification on the allegation of torture. The hearing of the case then adjourned till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Police Police Station Jail Same August Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interi ..

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interior Minister

3 seconds ago
 Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

5 seconds ago
 Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Be ..

Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Benefit Russia, China, US Oil Gi ..

6 seconds ago
 Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playin ..

Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: Prime Minister

8 seconds ago
 UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Vis ..

UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Visit Russia

13 seconds ago
 Germany Cuts VAT on Gas From 19 to 7% to Support C ..

Germany Cuts VAT on Gas From 19 to 7% to Support Consumers - Chancellor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.