ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Deputy Commissioner ICT on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a ceremony in Convention Center.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the PTI had given application on September 5, while today was 7th of the month. The Chief Justice remarked that the court couldn't view that how the permission was regulated.

The peaceful gathering was right of every citizen but this court couldn't regulate it, he said.

The court said that it couldn't pass an order with regard to the location of the worker convention as it was the authority of administration.

The PTI lawyer said that the CDA had given approval but the city administration yet to decide the matter.

The Chief Justice remarked that there were orders of this court and apex court as well in sit-in matters.

Further hearing of the case then adjourned till today with above instructions.