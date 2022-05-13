Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry information in cases regarding journalists' protection

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in petitions regarding legal protection of journalists and media workers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases filed by International Federation of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

IHCJA's counsel Umer Ijaz Gilani said the appointment of chairman Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) couldn't be made so far. The court then summoned a fresh report from the information ministry regarding the matter.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 17. The petitions had sought legal protection of journalists and media workers including their security, wage board award and address of other problems.