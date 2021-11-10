UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report From PTA On Banning Social Application

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Pakistan Telecommunication (PTA) to apprise the bench that which section of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA) allowed it to ban any social media platform

The court observed that the attorney general of Pakistan had assured this bench that all stakeholders would be consulted before finalizing the social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition regarding social media rules and ban on Tiktok.

The additional attorney general informed the court that social media rules had been prepared. The court said it could see the new rules in the same case. Justice Minallah asked whether the stakeholders were consulted or not in line of social media rules.

TV anchor Hamid Mir on the occasion stated that social media experts were not heard to which the chief justice said then the court could appoint him as amicus curiae and hear them.

Hamid Mir suggested the name of social media expert Sadaf Baig to assist the bench. The court remarked that news was seen in newspapers that a trend was continuing against judiciary on social media.

It doesn't matter, but whether the PTA would block the whole application on it, the court asked.

The court asked that what objections were there on social media rules and how they were removed. There shouldn't be child pornography or hate speeches contents on social media but public office holders and institutions could be criticized, it further remarked.

Justice Minallah asked that what section of PECA allowed PTA to block the whole application. The department could only block objectionable material, he added.

The court said 99 percent material couldn't be blocked on one percent objectionable material. This was misuse of powers.

The court sought the report and adjourned hearing of the case till November 22.

