UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report From Registrar Office In References Against Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:48 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report from registrar office in references against Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought report from its registrar office regarding fixation of criminal appeals during COVID-19 while hearing a miscellaneous application filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought report from its registrar office regarding fixation of criminal appeals during COVID-19 while hearing a miscellaneous application filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB plea was seeking early hearing in Flagship Investment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references related to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the miscellaneous application.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi appeared before the court and requested the bench to fix the appeals in above references for early hearing.

The bench remarked that the top court had given order for early conclusion of NAB references. This order was not for the appeals in references, the bench observed.

It, however, said the bench would decide the case after viewing the report of registrar office.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar had filed appeals against their sentences in Avenfiled reference while Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentences in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfiled property cases.

However, NAB had challenged the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to extend the imprisonment sentence of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

NAB had requested the IHC to conduct early hearing of the above appeals as the former prime minister had already been declared absconder due to continuous disappearance. The NAB had also prepared the answers of queries raised by the bench regarding the future of Nawaz Sharif's appeals in his absence.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau May Criminals Islamabad High Court From Top Court

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

20 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida discuss matters on veterinary education ..

2 minutes ago

Minister urges vaccination of poor at special disc ..

2 minutes ago

31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

Big beats: Gorilla chest thumps 'signal' body size ..

4 minutes ago

DG PHA for early completion of landscaping

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.