UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report In Missing Persons Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing persons cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed to provide the report of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) to the lawyers in the missing persons' cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed to provide the report of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) to the lawyers in the missing persons' cases.

The court also directed to present the report of Justice (retd) Kamal Mansoor Alam regarding the missing persons on next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directives while hearing the case pertaining to the missing blogger Mudasir Naro and others.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court of the parameters of CoIED.

The CoIED officials informed the court that they used to issue the production orders as per the Commission's powers. They had issued productions orders in some 550 cases.

The court observed that main purpose of the Commission was to give suggestions to the Federal Government as to how the incidents of enforced disappearances could be stopped.

However, had not forwarded any proposal since its inception in 2011, he added.

It remarked that the Commission had taken no action against any person responsible for missing of citizens.

The petitioners' lawyer said that the victim families were facing social and financial hardships.

Advocate Raja Mushtaq informed the court about his two sons who had gone missing in 2016 from outside of the Islamic International University Islamabad. The commission had issued production orders of his sons, but to of no avail.

The court appointed senior lawyer Faisal Sadique as amicus curiae in the case and adjourned it till April 1.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Missing Persons Lawyers April 2016 Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police ..

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police post at Upper Kohistan

5 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

5 minutes ago
 Bangash directed action against fleecing of passen ..

Bangash directed action against fleecing of passengers

5 minutes ago
 90pc work on Sabzazar sports complex completed

90pc work on Sabzazar sports complex completed

13 minutes ago
 PTI allies' formal announcement on PM's support in ..

PTI allies' formal announcement on PM's support in no-trust motion, soon: Chaudh ..

13 minutes ago
 Dead body found in Quetta

Dead body found in Quetta

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>