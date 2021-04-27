UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Report On Alleged Possession Of Gov't Land

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:52 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report from district collector regarding alleged illegal possession of government land by senator Aurangzeb Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report from district collector regarding alleged illegal possession of government land by senator Aurangzeb Orakzai.

The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the court that they visited the area on the directions of IHC.

The civic body witnessed that the senator had illegally occupied a land of 110 square feet which was evicted by him.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, sought report from district collector and adjourned the case for three weeks.

