ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought an inquiry report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to the assets of former director general parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had to prove its charges through the record to transfer the burden of proof to the accused, even if he was not cooperating with the department.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a bail petition of Qaimkhani in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income connected with the fake accounts scam.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the NAB if a reference had been filed against the accused. Why the bureau still wanted the custody of Qaimkhani, and whether the department had inquired about his assets, the bench questioned.

The NAB investigation officer adopted the stance that an inquiry related to the assets of the accused was underway. The NAB had recovered two kilogram gold and other valuables from the accused while he also owned 28 plots, he told.

He said some plots were on the name of his daughter and some on his nephew. The NAB IO apprised the court that the daughter of Qaimkhani and his nephew were not cooperating with the investigation team.

However, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client was arrested by NAB in a reference pertaining to Bahria Town's Icon Tower in Karachi, adding the accountability court had not permitted the arrest of Qaimkhani in assets' case.

The lawyer contended that the real beneficial had neither been arrested by NAB nor appeared before the court in compliance of summon notices.

To this, the NAB IO said his department had arrested the owner of beneficiary company Dr. Dinshaw in this case.

The chief justice asked whether the accused had ordered to hand over the said land to someone. To this the petitioner's counsel argued that his client got retired when the land was occupied.

The NAB prosecutor said Zain Malik had filed a plea bargain application which was pending with the bureau. The chief justice noted that Bahria Town's head Malik Riaz had not requested for plea bargain, then what was his current status.

The prosecutor pleaded that investigation against Malik Riaz was in process. The NAB IO further argued that Qaimkhani had never submitted his tax return, adding that unnamed companies' tax record was not found yet.

The chief justice remarked that why the NAB had not obtained the tax record of the company which owned the assets. How the accused could be kept in jail after filing of a reference by the bureau, the court asked.

Justice Kiyani asked why the NAB had not imposed a ban on selling of these plots. To this the NAB said accused Qaimkhani was not cooperating with the department.

The chief justice remarked that the accused was not going to tell everything, but it was the bureau which had to collect the record from FBR and other institutions.

The NAB prosecutor said that his department wanted to arrest the accused in assets case as he was not cooperating with the anti graft body. The court sought the inquiry report regarding the assets of the accused and adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.