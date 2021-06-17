UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report Regarding 'missing' Citizen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:12 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a detailed report regarding a 'missing' citizen Mudasir Naro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a detailed report regarding a 'missing' citizen Mudasir Naro.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC, who heard the case seeking recovery of the above citizen, also summoned senior officials of the ministries concerned on next hearing for assistance in the matter.

The court instructed the respondents to also submit the report of Commission of Inquiry on Forced Disappearance (CIoFD) on next hearing regarding the incident.

The court asked the petitioner's lawyer Usman Warraich Advocate to submit the details of family members of the missing person. The court also instructed the government to provide expenditures for the three-year old daughter of the victim.

Rejecting the one-page report, the court directed by the additional attorney general to submit a detailed report about the missing person.

The case was adjourned till June 23.

