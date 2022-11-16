Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding ban on corner meetings for local body elections in federal capital

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought a report from the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner regarding the implementation of Section 144 against the ban on corner meetings for local body elections in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought a report from the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner regarding the implementation of Section 144 against the ban on corner meetings for local body elections in the Federal capital.

The court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case filed by Shiraz Kiani.

During the hearing, Petitioner Lawyer Babar Awan, Assistant Attorney General Khadija, Election Commission representative and others appeared before the court.

The court said that all parties including PTI agreed in a meeting that the Election Commission could issue a code of conduct under Section 233 of the Election Act.

The Election Commission representative said that the code of conduct was for all parties participating in the election and its purpose was to maintain peace and law and order in Islamabad during the elections.

No one's fundamental rights were restricted in the code of conduct, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer said that Section 144 was enforced in Islamabad and his client could not contact anyone. He questioned what kind of elections were going to be held without putting an agenda in front of the people? He alleged that Islamabad Administration wanted to maintain law and order in Islamabad by targeting a political party. Section 144 could not be enforced at the time of election, he added.

He said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the local administration.

He pleaded the court to sought a detailed report from the local administration.

The court remarked that if section 144 remained in force during the election, the petitioner's rights could be affected.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till November 21.