Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding police torture against protesters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought report regarding the police torture against the protesting students in front of National Press Club Islamabad and adjourned hearing till March 21.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the Baloch students should be provided a forum to raise their voices. Any senior public officer holder should have visited them, he remarked.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Additional Secretary Inerior, Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad and IGP Islamabad appeared before the court.

Imaan Mazari Advocate contended that the student camp was in place since March 1, and protesters were demanding for the early recovery of a student.

The chief justice questioned the respondents that why not the court should issue orders for termination of first information report (FIR) against the protesters.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said that there was concern about law and order situation. He said a tragic incident had occurred recently in Peshawar. He prayed the court to let the police complete the procedure to dismiss FIR.

The chief justice remarked that the young students had been sitting peacefully, adding that the court would not allow to suppress their voice.