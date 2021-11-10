UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report Regarding Reinstatement Of PARC Employees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding reinstatement of PARC employees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) on a petition challenging reinstatement of employees' services on instructions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) on a petition challenging reinstatement of employees' services on instructions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed against the restoration of employees.

The chief justice remarked that without legislations, the Parliament could not pass an order against the court's verdict. Justice Minallah observed that the PARC was unable to pay even the pensions to retired employees but it had restored the terminated staff. What the PARC had written in joining orders of employees, the bench asked.

The PARC's lawyer adopted the stance that his department had no authority to restore the employees against the judgments of this court.

The court sought report from chairman PARC and adjourned hearing of the case.

