Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding SOPs implementation at ICT police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought a report from Islamabad Police (IP)pertaining to the implementation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) to control the COVID-19 outbreak at the police stations.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Akram Advocate.

During the course of proceeding, the bench asked whether the deputy commissioner had ever visited 'Bakhshikhana' to view the situation.

How precautionary steps were being adopted at the police stations for protection of the people behind the bar, the chief justice asked, adding that how social distancing and mask were being ensured at the police cells.

The prosecutor informed the court that the deputy commissioner used to visit 'Bakhshikhana' to view the arrangements.

The additional superintendent of police (ASP) pleaded that police were providing all facilities to the accused including mask and sanitizer etcetera and all station house officers (SHOs) had been given directives in that regard.

The chief justice said the court could give only its opinion in legal matters, adding that it could not interfere into the authority of executive.

The court sought SOPs implementation report pertaining to police stations within one week and adjourned the hearing.