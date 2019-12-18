Islamabad High Court seeks suggestions from media stakeholders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought recommendations from all media stakeholders regarding discussion on under proceeding cases in TV talk shows

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a contempt of court case pertaining to debate in TV programs on court proceedings. Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig, TV anchors Hamid Mir and Sami Ibrahim appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, counsel for court reporters Kashif Ali Mali pleaded that anchors should take feed back from beat reporters to discuss the matters in their programmes.

Hamid Mir agreed with this suggestion and also submitted his written proposals to the bench.

Anchor Sami Ibrahim requested the court to grant some additional time to submit his reply against contempt of court notice.

The court sought suggestions from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and adjourned hearing of the case till January 14.