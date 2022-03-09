(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit the report of Swiss consultant in seal form in a case against alleged over licensing of tv channels.

The court remarked that the money was paid from the public funds to the Swiss consultant so the report couldn't be hid. The court had to view that whether the authority had the capacity to run the all licensed TV channels.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) alleging the authority for issuance of TV licenses beyond its capacity.

PEMRA's lawyer requested the court to send this matter to the authority as it would re-hear the respondents.

However, petitioner's lawyer Faisal Saddiqui Advocate opposed the request and said that this matter had been pending with the authority. The chief justice said that a study was conducted and it was depended for issuance of licenses. He said that the said study was not submitted to this court so far.

PBA lawyer said that the PEMRA had capacity of 100 channels but licenses were issued to 150. The cable operators had been given power indirectly for censorship.

The chief justice remarked that it was making the matter suspicious when the authority was not presenting the study. PEMRA's lawyer said that the aforementioned study was related to the digitalization instead of capacity.

The chief justice asked the PEMRA to assure that no cable operator would interfere into the matters of any channel. The PEMRA had no focus on articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution, he said. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the PEMRA was viewing the matter only in perspective of business venture and collecting revenue.

PEMRA's lawyer said that any consumer could buy a digital box and able to watch around 200 channels. We had to encourage the cable operators to improve their infrastructure.

The court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions.