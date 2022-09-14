The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation regarding the disappearance of a citizen Haseeb Hamza and disposed of his father's plea for his recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation regarding the disappearance of a citizen Haseeb Hamza and disposed of his father's plea for his recovery.

Petitioner Zulifqar Ali informed the court that his son, who had reportedly gone missing on August 23, had returned to his home. His son called him in early today morning and told that he was standing near a hospital, he said.

Haseeb Hamza, who was also produced before the court, said he did not know where he was taken as he was blind-folded.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the police whether it had investigated where Haseeb had remained during the time of his missing. Neither anyone was held accountable nor responsibility was fixed. The court could not do anything beyond the Constitution and law, he added.

The complaint of Haseeb's disappearance was filed on August 23, but no first information report was not registered by the police, the chief justice said.

The police officials said they would submit a report within four days after conducting an inquiry into the matter. A joint investigation team was also being constituted to probe the matter.

The chief justice questioned whether the police had conducted investigation into the previous cases. The police used to give same statements in every case, while new incidents continued to take place.

The petitioner said the matter had been resolved and he was now satisfied.

The chief justice observed that how the system would function as the people were still getting disappeared.

Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon admitted that there were some weaknesses in the system, however, the police would completely interrogate the matter. The government had directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to take immediate action if any such complaint was lodged.

He said the court orders were being implemented fully. The prime minister would also hold meetings on the missing persons' matter.

The chief justice instructed the IGP Islamabad to personally monitor the inquiry process about Haseeb's disappearance and submit a report within 10 days.

The IHC on Tuesday had ordered the law enforcers to produce the missing Haseeb before it by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.