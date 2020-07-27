(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from Balkasar Wildlife Sanctuary in a case pertaining to shifting of two bears from Muragzar Zoo Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Wild Life board (WLB) to take care medical status of bears until their shifting matter was solved.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on miscellaneous applications against not shifting of two bear to animal sanctuary despite of court directives.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the administration of Balkasar Wildlife Sanctuary had refused to receive the two bears. One bear was sick while the other one was medically fit, he further said.

The chief justice remarked that the court had given judgment on this matter and now the decision was required to be implemented. Who was refusing to obey the court orders, he asked.

He further said that it wouldn't happened if the animal were taken care in Islamabad zoo. The court served notices to sanctuary administration and adjourned hearing of the case till next Wednesday.