Islamabad High Court seeks witnesses list from ex-chief judge GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought list of witnesses from ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in contempt of court case pertaining his controversial affidavit about alleged telephonic conversation of former chief justice.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the court considered everyone as innocent until allegation was proved against him. The burden of proof of the said affidavit was on the accused after the publishing of its contents in newspaper, he remarked.

The court, however, said that it respect the source of information of a journalist. Rana Shamim, on the occasion, said that he had realization that the affidavit should have not published.

The court asked the accused to submit the list of his witnesses. Rana Shamim said that he had to see who could appear before the court to record the statement and prayed the bench to grant some time in this regard.

The chief justice observed that the court would summon the witness who wouldn't appear. The court had to remove the stigma caused by the controversial affidavit.

Rana Shamim said that it had been written in his will that the affidavit would be brought on record after his death. He said his grandfather was a judge while his grandson was a lawyer here.

He said that he would be responsible if he had given the affidavit for publication. The court, however, adjourned hearing till September 7, with above instructions.