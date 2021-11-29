Islamabad High Court seeks written arguments in Imran Farooq murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday asked for written arguments from the accused in appeals against their sentence in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday asked for written arguments from the accused in appeals against their sentence in Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case appeals of accused. Deputy Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz during the hearing concluded his arguments and produced the record of evidence through a chart.

The chief justice appreciated the work. The DAG argued that the knife and record of other evidence had also been produced, adding that they were ready to present the record pertaining CCTV footage of the incident.

The court instructed the lawyers of the accused to submit written arguments till next date and adjourned hearing till December 9.

The defence lawyer Mahar Muhammad Bakhsh said he had filed arguments on behalf of his client accused Mohsin Ali. However, the other accused including Khalid Shamim and Moazam Ali would file arguments till next date.