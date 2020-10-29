Islamabad High Court sends another case for ties with France to cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sent another identical petition to the Federal Cabinet to take a decision regarding diplomatic relations with France on the publication of blasphemous caricatures

The court observed that the Parliament had passed a resolution to condemn the blasphemous practice in France and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also written letters to the Muslim countries to raise voice against it. The steps taken by the government had indicated that it was serious over the issue.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition moved by a citizen seeking disconnection of relations with France.

The bench observed that it was an issue of foreign policy and only the government had to take any decision on it. The court disposed of the case with necessary instructions.