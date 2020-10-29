UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Sends Another Case For Ties With France To Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Islamabad High Court sends another case for ties with France to cabinet

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sent another identical petition to the Federal Cabinet to take a decision regarding diplomatic relations with France on the publication of blasphemous caricatures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sent another identical petition to the Federal Cabinet to take a decision regarding diplomatic relations with France on the publication of blasphemous caricatures.

The court observed that the Parliament had passed a resolution to condemn the blasphemous practice in France and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also written letters to the Muslim countries to raise voice against it. The steps taken by the government had indicated that it was serious over the issue.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition moved by a citizen seeking disconnection of relations with France.

The bench observed that it was an issue of foreign policy and only the government had to take any decision on it. The court disposed of the case with necessary instructions.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Parliament France Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

2 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

38 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

38 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

38 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.