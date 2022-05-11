UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Sends Plea Against Social Media Rules To NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 10:58 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent a petition against social media rules to the National Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent a petition against social media rules to the National Assembly speaker.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Baber against the social media rules prepared by the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The petitioner prayed the court to seek a report from the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) pertaining to the actions taken under the new social media rules.

It also prayed the court to issue directives to amend the previous rules or the new ones with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

During the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that as the government had now been changed and the petitioner's party was in power, the court was sending the matter to the Parliament.

Farhatullah Baber also requested the court to send the case to the NA so that the relevant parliamentary committee could review it.

The court, subsequently, ordered to send the matter to the NA speaker.

