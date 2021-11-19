UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Sends Show-cause Notices To Rana Shamim, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

Islamabad High Court sends show-cause notices to Rana Shamim, others

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formally sent show cause notices to ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others to initiate a contempt of court proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formally sent show cause notices to ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others to initiate a contempt of court proceeding.

Journalist Ansar Abbasi and Mir Shakeel ur Rehman were also amongst who were served show cause notices in controversial statement regarding cases of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The court had instructed the all respondents to submit their comments against the notice within seven days of time.

It had asked them to clarify that why not a contempt of court proceeding should be initiated against them on publishing of a false news.

The court had summoned the respondents on November 30, in person.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Contempt Of Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Shakeel November Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

47 minutes ago
 NAEAC team visits WUM to ensure quality education

NAEAC team visits WUM to ensure quality education

38 seconds ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate World Children's Day ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate World Children's Day on Saturday

40 seconds ago
 Arts Council unveils ceremony of Mutarba Sheikh's ..

Arts Council unveils ceremony of Mutarba Sheikh's Book "Manaat"

41 seconds ago
 Al-Moosvi condemns killing of innocent civilians b ..

Al-Moosvi condemns killing of innocent civilians by Indian troops

43 seconds ago
 3,086 fertiliser bags recovered from hoarders

3,086 fertiliser bags recovered from hoarders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.