Islamabad High Court serves notice in case regarding encounter of two accused

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a record from the capital's police after serving pre-admission in a petition regarding the encounter of two accused allegedly involved in molesting a girl in F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a record from the capital's police after serving pre-admission in a petition regarding the encounter of two accused allegedly involved in molesting a girl in F-9 Park.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the family of accused Nawab Khan seeking an inquiry into the encounter incident.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the son of his client was arrested on February 15, and the very next day the family came to know about his killing during an encounter. The lawyer said that the police had stated that the two persons came on a bike and shot fire at the police party. He prayed the court to issue instructions for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The lawyer also prayed the court issue orders for a fresh postmortem of the bodies of the deceased. The court said the petition should have been moved to the relevant magistrate first. However, they could come to the high court if not given relief, it added.

The chief justice further remarked that the high court had no authority to form a judicial commission. This court didn't want to set a wrong precedent, he added.

The court asked the lawyer why he had not given legal advice to his client for approaching the correct forum. The lawyer said that the family had approached the relevant police station but nothing was availed.

The court instructed the petitioner to approach the concerned magistrate and adjourned the hearing till the next date.