Islamabad High Court serves notice in plea on FIR against KPK CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Islamabad police in a petition seeking termination of three FIRs registered against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by CM KPK.

The petitioner's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate pleaded that his client had participated in a peaceful rally of PTI which was not a crime. He said that three FIRs had been registered against his client on one allegation. One case was registered in Kohsar Police Station while the other two by the Tarnol Police.

He prayed the court to issue directives to dismiss these FIRs.

The court served notices to the Islamabad police and sought comments within two weeks. The court also instructed the IGP Islamabad to name a senior official who appear before court on next hearing with case record.