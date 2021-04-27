Islamabad High Court serves notice to AGP in chairman senate elections case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (IGP) for assistance in an intra court appeal filled by Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani of Pakistan Peoples Party challenging rejection of his seven votes for Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (IGP) for assistance in an intra court appeal filled by Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani of Pakistan Peoples Party challenging rejection of his seven votes for Senate chairman election.

The bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri observed that a constitutional question involved regarding the maintainability of the petition which needed to be addressed according to law.

The Additional Attorney General, Senate Chairman's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Saif appeared before the court.

Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the case had already been decided by the single member bench that under the Constitution of Pakistan and the law, the writ petition was not maintainable as none of the proceedings of the two houses of Parliament could be challenged.

The division bench observed that the matter involved constitutional questions and issued notice to the Attorney General for assistance. The case was adjourned till May 26.