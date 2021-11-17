UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notice To AGP In Missing Journalist Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to Attorney General of Pakistan seeking assistance in a case pertaining to disappearance of a journalist Mudasir Naro

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by family of the missing journalist who was also a blogger.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that it was the responsibility of the state to recover its citizen. It was also state's responsibility to look after the family of missing person.

The court served notices to AGP for assistance in the case and adjourned hearing till November 25.

