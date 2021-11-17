Islamabad High Court serves notice to AGP in missing journalist case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to Attorney General of Pakistan seeking assistance in a case pertaining to disappearance of a journalist Mudasir Naro.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by family of the missing journalist who was also a blogger.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that it was the responsibility of the state to recover its citizen. It was also state's responsibility to look after the family of missing person.

The court served notices to AGP for assistance in the case and adjourned hearing till November 25.