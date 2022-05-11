Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PARC in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to the Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on an implementation case on judgment against restoration of 68 employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to the Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on an implementation case on judgment against restoration of 68 employees.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a petitioner Zahid Akram. The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the services of 68 employees were restored on political basis.

He said that the decision of Public Accounts Committee regarding restoring the employees was challenged before IHC which set it aside. But these employees were not terminated despite court directives and still working against their posts, he added.

He said 269 employees in PARC were recruited in 2011 without following the due process. The petitioner prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against admin of PARC for non-implementation of the orders.