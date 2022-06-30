(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s plea seeking permission to hold a protest at parade ground Islamabad on July 2.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's leader Ali Nawaz Awan regarding the matter.

The petitioner adopted the stance that a peaceful protest was a basic human right of his party. The district administration was not permitting to hold the peaceful protest, he added.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the city administration in this regard. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till July, 1 tomorrow.