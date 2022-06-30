UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notice To District Admin In PTI's Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notice to district admin in PTI's plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s plea seeking permission to hold a protest at parade ground Islamabad on July 2.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s plea seeking permission to hold a protest at parade ground Islamabad on July 2.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's leader Ali Nawaz Awan regarding the matter.

The petitioner adopted the stance that a peaceful protest was a basic human right of his party. The district administration was not permitting to hold the peaceful protest, he added.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the city administration in this regard. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till July, 1 tomorrow.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest July Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

12 minutes ago
 Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with E ..

Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with Emirates’ exclusive value-add ..

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 g ..

Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 grams Marijuana

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh trade continue to grow substa ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh trade continue to grow substantially: high commissioner

13 minutes ago
 Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on re ..

Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on religious affairs chairman

16 minutes ago
 Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC app ..

Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC approves budgets for year 2022-23 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.