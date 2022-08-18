UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notice To ECP On PTI's Appeal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notice to ECP on PTI's appeal

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served a pre-admission notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in an appeal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the ECP's decision in the prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served a pre-admission notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in an appeal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the ECP's decision in the prohibited funding case.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Baber Sattar heard the PTI's appeal.

PTI's Lawyer Anwar Mansoor argued that only the amounts falling under the prohibited funding could be confiscated. If the information of any party regarding funding was not found as per the Political Parties Order (PP) 2002, then it could given an opportunity by the ECP for correction.

The lawyer said the ECP had initiated the scrutiny of accounts of all the political parties in 2018 but action was taken only against the PTI under PPO 2002. However, the scrutiny committee had submitted its report while depending on another law, he added.

To a court's query, Anwar Mansoor said a Pakistani citizen Nasar married to an Indian woman Ramita Shethi and $13,000 were received from the their joint account to the PTI. But the ECP on its own considered half of the amount as received from Ramita Shethi and the rest from her husband.

He claimed that the PTI had never concealed the information regarding the funds received from the Votan cricket Limited in 2013.

It was not prohibited in the law to receive amount from any one other than an individual, he added.

However, the court remarked that it had been written in the law that funds would be received only from individuals.

It questioned whether the petitioner wanted to exclude the observations of ECP. It was just a report and the commission had issued a show cause notice to the PTI so far.

Anwar Mansoor replied that it was an action of the ECP. He said the Federal Government had initiated action against the PTI on the basis of that report. The Federal Investigation Agency had started an inquiry into the matter.

The lawyer pleaded the court to suspend the actions of ECP which were beyond its jurisdiction.

Justice Baber Sattar remarked that it was not the era of 70s where someone could dissolve any party. He asked the lawyer to inform the court regarding his reservations.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court on its own could not correct the facts of facts finding report.

After listening arguments, the court the notice to the ECP for August 24, and adjourned the case.

The PTI, in its appeal, challenged the ECP's show cause notice in the prohibited funding case. The ECP had asked the party to clarify as to why the funds should not be confiscated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Married Federal Investigation Agency August Women 2018 Islamabad High Court All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' me ..

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' meets to review buying process o ..

34 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affect ..

Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affected district for relief activit ..

35 seconds ago
 Parliamentarians' tree plantation day to be observ ..

Parliamentarians' tree plantation day to be observed weekly

38 seconds ago
 7 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

7 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of ..

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completi ..

3 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea for action against f ..

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.