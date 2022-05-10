(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition against alleged harassment of a social media activist of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by social media activist Mrs Maryam through Imaan Mazari Advocate.

The court stopped the FIA from any action against the petitioner and sought comments from its Cyber Crime Wing till May 31.