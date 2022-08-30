UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notice To Ministry In Azam Khan's Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 09:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices for Wednesday to respondents including the interior ministry in a petition seeking removal of name of Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to the prime minister, from the stop list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices for Wednesday to respondents including the interior ministry in a petition seeking removal of name of Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to the prime minister, from the stop list.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by bureaucrat Azam Khan regarding the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer Qasim Wadood said that his client's name was included on the no-fly list. The chief justice asked whether any case was registered against Azam Khan to this the lawyer answered that there was no case against him.

The lawyer further said that this court had already declared this list illegal.

He said his client wanted to travel abroad and his leave from office had also been approved.

The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday and also summoned a senior official of the interior ministry to answer into the matter.

