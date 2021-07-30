UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notice To PTA In Tiktok Ban Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a case challenging ban on social app Tiktok

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a case challenging ban on social app Tiktok.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen through lawyer Maryam Fareed Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner adopted the stance that the PTA had blocked the social app which affected his earning.

It added that the PTA had informed the public through a press release and no proper order was issued in that regard.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till next week.

