Islamabad High Court Serves Notice To Rehman Malik On Cynthia's Petition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik and Islamabad Police on a petition moved by American citizen Cynthia D. Ritichie seeking registration of her first information report (FIR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik and Islamabad Police on a petition moved by American citizen Cynthia D. Ritichie seeking registration of her first information report (FIR).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a case moved by American blogger against former interior minister.

SSP Complaints and station house officer (SHO) secretariat had also been named in the petition.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the Cynthia's lawyer regarding the top court's judgment on identical petition to this the counsel said that he would file the copy of the decision on next hearing.

The court served notices to respondent and adjourned hearing of the case till October 23.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner American citizen had leveled serious allegations and requested for registration of FIR.

