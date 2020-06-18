UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Serves Notices In CDA Restructuring Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:19 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the decision of federal government pertaining to restructuring of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition filed by the CDA's Labour Union. The petition had named Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Interior, cabinet, CDA chairman and others as respondents in the case.

The petition said the CDA 's restructuring could not be done without necessary amendment into the law.

It said the decision was a violation of IHC's judgment.

It further said the civil servant could not be appointed the CDA board member in accordance of the IHC decision, adding after laps of an amendment in ordinance in September 2018, the appointments were made against the law.

The cabinet had given the approval for restructuring of CDA without any amendment in the law, it added and prayed the court to declare the decision as null and void.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

