Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition leveling allegations against the Capital Police of torturing accused in custody.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari Advocate regarding the matter.

During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner to move the relevant forum if she was seeking registration of a case.

The court could not set such a tradition.

The petitioner prayed the court to exclude the request for registration of a first information report. On this, the court made the National Commission for Human Rights as respondent and sought its comments.

The case was then adjourned for two weeks.