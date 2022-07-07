Islamabad High Court serves notices in Safe City Project employees case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the respondents in contempt of court plea regarding the regularization of employees of the Safe City Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the respondents in contempt of court plea regarding the regularization of employees of the Safe City Project.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat heard the case filed by the employees.

Earlier, the court had ordered to regularize the services of Safe City Project employees.

The court instructed the respondents to clarify within the three weeks that why the employees were not regularized despite its orders. Further hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.