UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Federation Against GIDC Charges

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to federation against GIDC charges

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served Pre-admission notices to federation in a petition moved by 534 CNG stations against collection of charges in line of gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served Pre-admission notices to federation in a petition moved by 534 CNG stations against collection of charges in line of gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition moved by 534 CNG stations owners.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted stance that the levy couldn't be included into bills of September in accordance of the decision of Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to also issue a stay order against the levy tax collection as this was last date for bill submissions to which the bench observed that it would pass a stay order after hearing respondents.

The petitioner had named Ministry of Petroleum, OGRA, SNGPL, Sui Northern and Sui Southern as respondents in the case.

The petition had stated that the collection of levy in line of gas infrastructure development was an illegal practice.

It prayed the court to declare the decision as void and stop the respondents to disconnect their gas connection on not payments of levy.

Related Topics

Hearing CNG Supreme Court September Gas Islamabad High Court SNGPL Court

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

16 seconds ago

Dubai Safari Park to welcome visitors from 5th Oct ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down café in Al Seef, fines 9 ..

45 minutes ago

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

1 hour ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

1 hour ago

Head of IAEA Thanks Russia for 'Renewed Support' A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.