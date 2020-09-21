Islamabad High Court serves notices to federation against GIDC charges

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served Pre-admission notices to federation in a petition moved by 534 CNG stations against collection of charges in line of gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served Pre-admission notices to federation in a petition moved by 534 CNG stations against collection of charges in line of gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition moved by 534 CNG stations owners.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted stance that the levy couldn't be included into bills of September in accordance of the decision of Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to also issue a stay order against the levy tax collection as this was last date for bill submissions to which the bench observed that it would pass a stay order after hearing respondents.

The petitioner had named Ministry of Petroleum, OGRA, SNGPL, Sui Northern and Sui Southern as respondents in the case.

The petition had stated that the collection of levy in line of gas infrastructure development was an illegal practice.

It prayed the court to declare the decision as void and stop the respondents to disconnect their gas connection on not payments of levy.