The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on a petition of a citizen seeking medical facility through the Health Card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on a petition of a citizen seeking medical facility through the Health Card.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah converted the citizen's application into a petition and sought comments from the respondents till April 13.

The court also instructed Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah to submit the report till next date.

The citizen, in his hand written application, submitted that he did not belong to any elite family, rather was a poor persons. He said his son, an FSc student, was on bed due to illness, and his treatment was expensive.

He said he was not being provided injections from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad against the Health Card. He prayed the court to issue directives for provision of relevant injections to him.