UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Housing Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing ministry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to Ministry of Housing and Works and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in a petition against allotment of plots in sectors F-14 and F-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to Ministry of Housing and Works and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in a petition against allotment of plots in sectors F-14 and F-15.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, ordered to club the petition with another case pertaining to allotments of plots to lower judiciary.

The court also recommended for forming a larger bench to hearing the case.

The petitioner had prayed the court to declare the balloting of plots in sectors F-14 and F-15 as illegal.

It claimed that the advertisement of 2015 to launch membership was against the approval of prime minister. The petitioner said that the civil servants of BPS-22 were entitled to get only one plot.

The petition was filed by a citizen Rao Abdul Raheem through his counsel Sardar Muhammad Ghazi. The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Ghazi September 2015 Islamabad High Court Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arr ..

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arrives in Kabul - Reports

4 minutes ago
 85,677 children to be immunized against polio in S ..

85,677 children to be immunized against polio in SW: Health Deptt

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly body constitutes body to work fo ..

National Assembly body constitutes body to work for evolving consensus on PMDA

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' infl ..

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: ..

10 minutes ago
 Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

10 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed at exam premises

Section 144 imposed at exam premises

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.