Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to Ministry of Housing and Works and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in a petition against allotment of plots in sectors F-14 and F-15.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, ordered to club the petition with another case pertaining to allotments of plots to lower judiciary.

The court also recommended for forming a larger bench to hearing the case.

The petitioner had prayed the court to declare the balloting of plots in sectors F-14 and F-15 as illegal.

It claimed that the advertisement of 2015 to launch membership was against the approval of prime minister. The petitioner said that the civil servants of BPS-22 were entitled to get only one plot.

The petition was filed by a citizen Rao Abdul Raheem through his counsel Sardar Muhammad Ghazi. The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 13.