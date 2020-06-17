UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To OPF In Property Occupation Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:04 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to OPF in property occupation case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and other respondents in a case pertaining to illegal occupation of property owned by an overseas Pakistani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and other respondents in a case pertaining to illegal occupation of property owned by an overseas Pakistani.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed to serve the notice to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis secretary and a local housing society on a complaint moved by a Pakistan origin British national Zahida Javed.

The court also ordered to convert the application into a formal petition while seeking answers from respondents.

The bench directed the OPF to assign its senior officers to assist the court in this matter. The bench noted that overseas Pakistanis were facing the problem in coming back due to coronavirus spread.

He asked whether the government had introduced any policy to assist its citizens residing abroad.

The court observed that the property owned by many foreign residents had been illegally occupied in their absence.

To this, the OPF lawyer said his department had established a special cell who received complaints of citizens and refer them to police and revenue department concerned for actions.

The court said this application was given by a woman who currently unable to come to Pakistan. What action could be taken to address the issue of complainant, the chief justice asked.

The bench also directed the OPF to provide details about the forum which had been specified to address the problems of Pakistanis abroad. The hearing of the case adjourned till June 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Police June Women Islamabad High Court From Government Court Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

5 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

5 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.