Islamabad High Court serves notices to OPF in property occupation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and other respondents in a case pertaining to illegal occupation of property owned by an overseas Pakistani.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed to serve the notice to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis secretary and a local housing society on a complaint moved by a Pakistan origin British national Zahida Javed.

The court also ordered to convert the application into a formal petition while seeking answers from respondents.

The bench directed the OPF to assign its senior officers to assist the court in this matter. The bench noted that overseas Pakistanis were facing the problem in coming back due to coronavirus spread.

He asked whether the government had introduced any policy to assist its citizens residing abroad.

The court observed that the property owned by many foreign residents had been illegally occupied in their absence.

To this, the OPF lawyer said his department had established a special cell who received complaints of citizens and refer them to police and revenue department concerned for actions.

The court said this application was given by a woman who currently unable to come to Pakistan. What action could be taken to address the issue of complainant, the chief justice asked.

The bench also directed the OPF to provide details about the forum which had been specified to address the problems of Pakistanis abroad. The hearing of the case adjourned till June 24.