Islamabad High Court serves notices to PMC in petition against MDCAT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on a petition challenging National Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in the country.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by the three females students challenging the MCDAT test.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, PMC and others as respondents in their case.

The petition said that 60,000 candidates had faced problems in the procedure of MDCAT. It prayed the court to stop PMC for taking MDCAT test, which had become disputed. The tests should be done by the universities like the old practice instead of a private firm, the petition said.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case.