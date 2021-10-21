UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To PMC In Plea Against MDCAT

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on a petition challenging the method of national Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case filed by MDCAT students regarding the subject.

Petitioner's lawyer Moazam Habib Advocate adopted the stance that the PMC had violated the laws and regulations in MDCAT test process. The method adopted by the PMC for medical admission test was wrong since beginning, he said.

The petition prayed the court to dismiss the MDCAT examination and issued orders to remove flaws in the system.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case for three weeks.

