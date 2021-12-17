UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To PMC On Petition Of Employees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and sought comments in a case challenging golden handshake to some employees

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC heard the case filed by the employees of PMC who were retired forcibly after being given golden handshake.

Petitioners' lawyer Zainab Janjua adopted the stance before the bench that the employees were being given golden handshake forcibly. The PMC had given two offers but not sharing its details, she added.

The lawyer said the new employees were being recruited against the posts after vacating them with golden handshake.

The court observed that the identical case was pending with the Supreme Court. The lawyer said that the decision of the top court was still awaited.

The court said the difference was that previously the PMC was terminating the employees without paying anything but now the employees were given golden handshake. Rana Umer Advocate, the petitioners' lawyer, said the golden handshake couldn't be given to employees forcibly. The court served notices to respondent after listening arguments.

