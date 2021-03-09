The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board members.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition challenging the appointment of CDA board members including Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar, Member Administration Aamir Abbas Khan, Member Estate Naveed Elahi, Member Engineering Manawar Shah and non-executive members Nayyar Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Ali Asghar and Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain Arif.

The chief justice remarked that it would be better if the executive would be allowed to work independently.

It was quite weird that a CDA employee was filing petition against his seniors, he said.

The chief justice observed that discipline of all institutions was on stake due to such acts.

Justice Minallah remarked that the courts couldn't run the organisation rather it was the responsibility of executive. He further remarked that the CDA had destroyed its master plan, adding that the court had a lot of other pending cases.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow with above instructions.