Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents In Plots Allotment Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:29 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in plots allotment case

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served notices to respondents in an intra court appeal (ICA) regarding allotment of extra plots to judges and civil servants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served notices to respondents in an intra court appeal (ICA) regarding allotment of extra plots to judges and civil servants.

Petitioner Riaz Haneef Rahi Advocate prayed the court to send the matter also to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as it was the matter of recovery worth Rs45 billions from the people who caused loss to the national exchequer.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, after listening arguments, sought comments from the respondents and adjourned the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

