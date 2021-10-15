Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in Noor Mukadam case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents on a petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents seeking provision of digital evidence in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents on a petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents seeking provision of digital evidence in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by accused Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar challenging the decision of trial court dated October 7.

The petitioners adopted the stance the defence was not provided the CCTV footage, forensic report and other evidences. The trial court had indicted the accused without providing these evidences.

The court had also sought evidences from prosecution on October 20, the lawyer said. After listening arguments, the court served notices to respondents.