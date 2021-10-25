UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents On Mohsin Dawar Case

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:24 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents on Mohsin Dawar case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking to delete the name of MNA Mohsin Dawar from exit control list (ECL).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Mohsin Dawar through his counsel. The petitioner appeared before the bench in person.

He adopted the stance that his name was on ECL since 2018 without any reason. He prayed the court to order for removal of his name from ECL and grant him permission to travel abroad.

The court served notices to Ministry of Interior and Cabinet Committee on ECL, and sought their comments within two weeks. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.

