Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in NAB officials promotions case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on a petition against the promotions of officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by NAB Additional Director Faheem Qureshi regarding the promotion matters in NAB.

The petitioner adopted the stance in his plea that the NAB amendment ordinance's Section-6 had instructed the incumbent chairman anti-graft body to continue his work and also it had given more powers to the chairman.

It, however, said that the Ministry of Law and Justice had not issued notification so far regarding the implementation on new NAB amendment.

The petition said the departmental promotion board had been set up in hassle and certain officers were promoted.

It prayed the court to set aside the promotion board and declare it as void.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case.