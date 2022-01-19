UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents In Case Against Teachers' Protest

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in case against teachers' protest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a case seeking to stop the strikes and agitations of teachers during duty hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a case seeking to stop the strikes and agitations of teachers during duty hours.

Secretary Ministry of Education, Director General of Federal Directorate of Education, Teachers Joint Actions Committee and District Magistrate have been named as respondents by the petitioner.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Advocate Yasir Mehmood .

The petition stated that education was the basic right of children of 5 to 16 years under Article-25 of the Constitution but the teachers association had been violating it.

It claimed that the teachers of 429 schools of the Federal Capital usually remained on strikes and protest, and prayed the court to order a departmental action against teachers on that account. The court was also requested to ban sit-ins of teachers at D-Chowk.

