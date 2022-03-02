UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To Respondents On Appeal In Noor Mukadam Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents on a petition of co-accused challenging his conviction and imprisonment sentence in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents on a petition of co-accused challenging his conviction and imprisonment sentence in Noor Mukadam case.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq took up the appeal for hearing filed by a co-accused Jan Muhammad in aforesaid murder case.

The trial court had awarded the accused a ten year imprisonment sentence while the principal accused Zahir Jaffar was handed over death penalty in same case.

The petitioner had stated that he had no role in the crime and prayed the court to turn down the decision of trial court.

